Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Craig Dawson looks set to stay at West Ham despite significant interest in the veteran centre-half.

Wolves and Aston Villa were understood to be among the clubs keen on signing Dawson, who was outstanding for the Hammers last term.

However, West Ham would only allow Dawson to leave if David Moyes was able to secure a replacement.

That has not happened.

The club were hopeful of signing Jan Bednarek from Southampton but he has opted to join Villa instead.

Unless the situation changes unexpectedly before the deadline, Dawson will remain at London Stadium for the final year of his contract.