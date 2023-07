Celtic started strongly last season on their way to retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou's side beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Celtic Park, with the goals coming from Stephen Welsh and Jota.

The hoops' defeat at Hearts the season before was their first loss to start the league season in 24 years, and they will want to add to their catalogue of opening-day wins when they face Ross County on Saturday (12:30 BST).