Everton 0-1 Fulham: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “Very good to win the first game of the season, it does not matter what the opposition side is, it doesn’t matter if it is my old team, but very important to get three points.

“We started well, but after that first 15-20 minutes we lost the plan and let the game go in the direction that was not the best for us. We controlled the set pieces well, because we know they are a physical tough team.

“It was clear that it was not a good performance from us, overall the game, but the commitment, the ambition and the desire and the togetherness were there.

"We improved in the second half, it was a very good goal as it is something that we planned and something that is in our way to play. Everton had their chances to equalise, we had our chances as well.

“We need more time to work, our preseason was not at the level that it should be so we missed a bit of energy. But we were able to win a football match and that shows we have the quality to work.”