Livingston beat Clyde to top Group C

Bruce Anderson scored the only goal as Livingston edged past stubborn Clyde to make sure of progress in the Viaplay Cup.

The West Lothian side will be among the unseeded sides when the last 16 draw is made on Sunday after gathering 10 points from four group games.

Anderson made the breakthrough on 75 minutes, drilling home from 20 yards.

The striker spurned a great chance to double his tally a few minutes later when his penalty was beaten away by goalkeeper Jack Leighfield, who made a series of good saves throughout the afternoon.

Substitute Joel Nouble went close to making it 2-0 late on when his long range strike whistled just wide.