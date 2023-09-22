European football expert James Horncastle believes the lack of "stable enviroment" at Manchester United has contributed to goalkeeper Andre Onana's difficult start to life at the club.

Since replacing David de Gea as United's number one, Onana has conceded 14 goals in six games and was at fault for Leroy Sane's opener in Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

"There has been a lot of focus on Onana since he joined the club," Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"He's presented as this playmaker but there's more to him than that. I don't think he's been signed exclusively to make line-breaking passes and help United beat the press.

"They want a shot stopper as well. As much as people watched the Champions League final and saw this goalkeeper who could play with his left and right, he kept eight clean sheets in the competition last year and saved six goals above average.

"He came under a lot of fire from Inter's opponents in that campaign and kept them in games with his hands, not his feet. In time, we will see the true value of Onana but at this moment, as with everything at Manchester United, it is a club that does not have a stable environment.

"It is highly pressurised and is not an easy environment to come into or play in. It's no surprise that over the last 10 years a lot of players have gone to United and struggled and left, and then done really well."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds