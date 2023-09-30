Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport: "Big credit to the players - to win 4-0 away from home in the Premier League is a difficult task. With the players that we were missing even more - so happy. I think the way we played we had the right to win the game."

On Kai Havertz taking the second penalty: "It shows the people we have in the dressing room that they have the ability to leave the 'me' away. What they did today for Kai (Havertz), it was a really moving moment - somene that is going through a period externally, not internally.

"He's getting questioned in certain areas. For the team to step up and show that empathy and trust - they won my heart even more today that group of players."