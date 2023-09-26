Lijnders confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold was back training with the team, but this match comes to soon for him. He also said Thiago Alcantara is making progress but is yet to return to team training.

He added that the Reds "need to make changes" on Wednesday, but insisted that "first we want to win the game". He said there is "a healthy squad that wants to fight for all competitions" and all are "ready to play".

Lijnders praised "world-class" goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after rumours linking him with a move away from Anfield this summer: "It was really good thing that he stayed with us, that Jurgen could give him perspective. We're just really happy he is with us because we want every position with two top players. Whether that is young and old, we want top ones who can play in any kind of game."

Asked about how Mohamed Salah would take it if he was rested for the match against Leicester, Lijnders said he is "a special player", adding: "I spoke yesterday with him and I said, 'I love it when you smile'. When he is in the building and he smiles I know the ball will smile also. What he gives to us is very important."

On 17-year-old Ben Doak impressing, the Dutchman said: "We have this culture of wingers [in the Netherlands] and if you get a young winger from Scotland who has this capacity to create and reach the final line, it is nice to see. He comes into a squad with so many senior players and he will never make a side-step. The boys will tell him."

Lijnders also said Liverpool will "respect" Leicester, who are top of the Championship after eight games, : "We know we're going to play against a team who has a lot of individual quality. Real, clear offensive game idea and clear installation of this with the coach. I think each of those players could play in the Premier League."

He said midfielder Curtis Jones has used his "scouse mentality" to fight his way back into the team after injuries hampered him during 2022-23: "[He] deserved to start this season. He deserved games this season because of that."