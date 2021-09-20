Southampton take on Championship side Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Will Ralph Hasenhuttl choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City or will he go with his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Saints team to face Sheffield United