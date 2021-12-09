A special night for United's debutants
- Published
Delighted to have made my first team debut for @manchesterunited in the champions league. I would like to thank all the academy staff for their support over the last 14 years and the manager for putting his trust in me tonight ⚽️❤️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/ca5BuPT1KE— Charlie Savage (@charliesavage84) December 8, 2021
Unbelievable feeling to make my professional debut at Old Trafford. I have grown up supporting this club and to represent Manchester United in the Champions League is an incredible honour. This would not have been possible without the support of my family, friends and coaches.❤️ pic.twitter.com/vExlwtKUCe— zidane iqbal (@z10ane) December 9, 2021
Great to be out there 🧤#mufc#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/XM7KrBrrSk— Tom Heaton (@TomHeatonGK) December 9, 2021
