Marco Silva says his side are going to "fight really hard" to reach a record-breaking points total.

Fulham currently sit 10th on 45 points, but could reach a maximum of 57 points if they were to win all of their remaining games.

That would take them beyond their previous best Premier League points total of 53, achieved in 2008-09 when managed by Roy Hodgson.

The Portuguese knows it will be a "test" against relegation battling Leicester on Saturday, but says his team will pushing for them win.

"We are going to fight for it. We are going to fight because it is a target for us," said the Cottagers boss.

"It is a clear target for us, we have 12 points and four games to fight for and we are going to do our best, as always game by game.

"I think the next one will be a good one at the Cottage that we want to do our best in and we are going to do our best to win. The target is there, it is realistic and we are going to do our best and fight really hard to get it.

"People said that we would be the first ones to be relegated. We have to be proud. This club belongs in the Premier League."