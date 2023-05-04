Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison has backed West Ham to win the Europa Conference League and ensure Premier League survival.

While the 3-0 scoreline suggests otherwise, Morrison said there were signs of encouragement in Wednesday's loss to Manchester City.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "They did give it a go. I don’t worry for West Ham, I think they will be alright and stay in the Premier League and I think they will win that Europa Conference League.

"Tonight won’t define their season. It was always going to be a struggle but they stayed in it the first half and created a few chances. They will be alright. When you have the likes of Haaland, Grealish and Foden, it was always going to be difficult."

Did you know?

West Ham have lost three consecutive Premier League games for the third time this season, which is the most that they have done so in a single top-flight campaign since 2009-10 (also three).

