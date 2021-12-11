Arsenal 3-0 Southampton: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to MOTD: "I’m very pleased. After a difficult period, we had two defeats where I don’t think we deserved to lose the games but we did.

"We started the game a little bit nervy, you could tell that we were carrying that feeling still, but we finished strong."

On the first goal: "It was [a ‘piece of art’] – that’s our identity, the way we want to play, it’s not possible to score all the goals like that. But that’s the direction we want to take.

"I am very happy. It’s a contribution from the whole game, what is required in every moment and then the execution and that’s what we’ve been lacking a little bit, because the intention is there, it’s just doing it more consistently.

"You could see that the team wanted to keep attacking, hit the post twice, a goal disallowed."

On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: "He had a disciplinary breach, that applies to everybody. That's a non-negotiable and when that happens he’s out of the team."

"Whatever happens in the dressing room, I cannot share. I am sorry. I’m telling you the reason, I cannot lie, it was that, this is where I stand. From my side, I will never [say what the breach was.]"