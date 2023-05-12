Following their 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January, Aston Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Spurs since 1995-96.

After scoring in their first 20 Premier League games under Unai Emery, Villa have now failed to in their past two. They have not gone three in a row without a league goal since July 2020.

Tottenham have conceded 35 away league goals this season, including 19 in their past six. Spurs last let in more on the road in a league campaign in 2000-01 (38).

Villa have won their past five Premier League home games, all without conceding. They last won six league matches in a row at Villa Park in February 1993.