Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

Certainly not Manchester City.

The Premier League champions swept aside a lacklustre Arsenal side in the bright sunshine at Etihad Stadium.

Questions may still be asked about how Pep Guardiola navigates a full season without an orthodox number nine.

But with Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri all on the scoresheet - and 10 goals banked in the last two league games - that conundrum can wait for another day.

Guardiola said his side “can do better” after the victory over Arsenal.

Considering that was City’s third successive 5-0 home win in the league, Leicester - who they play after the international break - will be glad the game is taking place at the King Power Stadium.