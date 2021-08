Winger Ismaila Sarr was your man of the match in our Player Rater as he scored Watford's second goal in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Since his debut for Watford in August 2019, Sarr has scored more goals (20) and had more goal involvements (28) than any other Hornets player.

