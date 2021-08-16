Leicester v Wolves: The pick of the stats

- Leicester are unbeaten in each of their last five Premier League season openers when playing at home (two wins, three draws), including avoiding defeat in each of the last two, both v Wolves (one win, one draw).

- Wolves lost their last four Premier League games in a row, failing to score in three of those games, their longest run of defeats in the competition since April 2012 (7).

- Only Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer (all 8) have scored more goals on the opening weekend of Premier League campaigns than Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (7).