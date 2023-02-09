Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Los Angeles FC. (Le10 Sport, via Metro), external

The Blues are also in advanced talks with Thiago Silva over a deal to take the Brazilian defender's contract beyond his 39th birthday in September. (London Evening Standard), external

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has reportedly ruled out moves to Chelsea and Paris St-Germain in the summer. Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on the player. (Express), external

Chelsea are discussing a new contract for 18-year-old English left-back Lewis Hall, whose current deal with the Blues runs until 2025. (Football Insider), external

The Blues have decided to loan Andrey Santos, 18, out to a Brazilian club should he fail to obtain a work permit. The Brazil under-20 midfielder was one of eight players signed during a record-breaking £300m January transfer window, joining for £16m from Vasco da Gama. (London Evening Standard), external

