Tottenham assistant boss Cristian Stellini, speaking to BBC Sport: “Our desire was this to win, play a great game and to fight for every ball and we are happy for the fans, the club and of course for us and Antonio who is still at home.

"My expectation is that Antonio [Conte] will be back this week."

On the Hakim Ziyech overturned red card incident: "The referee was good and explained the situation to us. VAR needed time to see who the player was and then to check if it was violent or not so they took their time and make this decision.

On Oliver Skipp and Spurs' form: “Brilliant moment [for Oliver Skipp] and one that we expected for one year because it has been one year he stayed far from the pitch. Last season with physical problems and this year for tactical decisions.

"He is ready because he has trained a lot and pushed himself. He is an amazing guy and great player. A player like Skippy has to understand that if he trains a lot he will have possibilities to show his value."