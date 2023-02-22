Robson on Cormack, his future, and Celtic
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen's interim manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership visit of Livingston.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
With chairman Dave Cormack undergoing major heart surgery on Friday, Robson said: "I’ve texted him a couple of times and I've just said ‘listen, we’ve got some great people and staff at this football club and we will manage to keep it going and running it' while he can go and rest and recuperate - that is the most important thing."
On his future beyond this weekend, Robson is simply focusing on Saturday's game. Says there will probably be a conversation after this weekend, adding that he is enjoying the challenge.
Livingston will be tough. He doesn't believe David Martindale gets the credit he deserves and thinks that they play better football than they get credit for.
Robson said the Celtic defeat "has gone, we have not even spoken about it, never did any analysis on it, nothing, gone, done, finished."
Team news - Ross McCrorie is back from suspension; Liam Scales misses out through suspension and Connor Barron is injured.