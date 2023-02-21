Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Graham Potter has earned the right to manage at Chelsea and hopes he is given the time to turn things around.

Potter still has the support of chairman Todd Boehly and the club's board, despite their poor run of form, but Sutton said things have already started to deteriorate with fans.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "The biggest problem Graham Potter has, as far as I can see, is it’s started to turn ugly for him in terms of the fanbase turning.

"If they do go out of the Champions League, I think it’s going to turn really ugly - and then Todd Boehly may have to change his mind because it could be so, so bad.

"I actually hope he gets given time to turn this around. I think Chelsea fans wanted to give Potter a chance. I really think he has earned the right to manage at Chelsea.

"He’s worked hard, did well in Sweden, came over to Swansea and did OK, [then] changed Brighton’s style of play and everybody enjoyed watching them."

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green added: "Once the crowd turns, then it starts to get ugly and the players get affected and they start going into their shell. You can already see it with some players, especially in an attacking sense."

The New York Times' chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith said Potter never really stood a chance of winning some Blues supporters over.

He said: "I don’t think there is anything Potter can do to change the perception.

"Ultimately, the fact he was an up-and-coming English manager who had done a really good job at what was essentially a mid-table club isn’t the sort of appointment fans of those ‘big six’ teams get excited about these days.

"He’s always been pushing a stone up a hill."

