West Ham have never lost against Bournemouth under David Moyes.

During their first spell in the Premier League, Bournemouth won more points against the Hammers (15) than against any other side.

Gianluca Scamacca is West Ham's highest scorer in all competitions this season with six goals, while he's looking to become the first player to score in each of his first three home Premier League starts for the Hammers since Diafra Sakho in October 2014.