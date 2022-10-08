C﻿hris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

After scoring against Southampton, E﻿rling Haaland already has 20 goals for the season - the usual benchmark for a successful striker over an entire campaign - but he is not the only Manchester City player currently boasting extraordinary stats.

Last season, Kevin de Bruyne took until the end of December, and his 14th league appearance, to register his first Premier League assist but City’s creator in chief is currently proving as unstoppable at making goals as Haaland is at scoring them.

De Bruyne’s assist for Phil Foden’s goal against Saints was his ninth in his first nine league games of 2021-22, and he is well on his way to breaking the record of 20 in a season that he currently shares with Thierry Henry.

Like most of City’s players, he did little wrong against Southampton but Pep Guardiola is a perfectionist, and he thinks De Bruyne can deliver even more now he has Haaland to aim for.

"Of course for a player like Kevin, and especially Kevin, having this threat, this guy who like to run in behind with this pace, it helps a lot," Guardiola said.

"He again created three or four chances [against Southampton], but he can play better. Today was not the best Kevin that we know, because he can put his mate in front of the keeper most of the time."