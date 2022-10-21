Hasenhuttl 'not thinking' about his future
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl admits it's a difficult balance to develop Southampton's array of young prospects while still winning enough points to stay in the Premier League.
The Saints boss had been under pressure after a run of four straight defeats but a draw and a win so far this week has dispersed some of the clouds around St Mary's Stadium.
"I've never had the feeling the players don't believe in what we're doing," he said. "When I see them doing on the pitch what we're asking then I know the relationship is intact.
"The only thing I'm concentrating on is them and their reaction - I'm not thinking about being sacked or my future."
Hasenhuttl is realistic to the constraints he faces and says all he is interested in is helping his side reach their potential.
"Results help to calm things down but the key factor is to have a plan of where you want to go and a philosophy to follow," he said. "We have young kids who have great potential but it takes time.
"It's the mission we have to do but it's without alternative. It's a fact that the players who are already at high levels are not so easy for us to get.
"We can complain about it or trust the guys we have and make them into big stars."