R﻿alph Hasenhuttl admits it's a difficult balance to develop Southampton's array of young prospects while still winning enough points to stay in the Premier League.

T﻿he Saints boss had been under pressure after a run of four straight defeats but a draw and a win so far this week has dispersed some of the clouds around St Mary's Stadium.

"﻿I've never had the feeling the players don't believe in what we're doing," he said. "When I see them doing on the pitch what we're asking then I know the relationship is intact.

"﻿The only thing I'm concentrating on is them and their reaction - I'm not thinking about being sacked or my future."

Hasenhuttl is realistic to the constraints he faces and says all he is interested in is helping his side reach their potential.

"﻿Results help to calm things down but the key factor is to have a plan of where you want to go and a philosophy to follow," he said. "We have young kids who have great potential but it takes time.

"﻿It's the mission we have to do but it's without alternative. It's a fact that the players who are already at high levels are not so easy for us to get.

"﻿We can complain about it or trust the guys we have and make them into big stars."