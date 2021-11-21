Solskjaer's United stats

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer achieved a win percentage of 54.2%, behind Jose Mourinho's 58.3% in 144 matches but ahead of David Moyes (52.9%), Louis van Gaal (52.4%) and fellow ex-player Ryan Giggs - who won two of the four games he oversaw as interim coach.

However, appointed to better reflect the philosophy of the club - including an attacking tradition - United did manage to score 64 more goals under Solskjaer than they did with Mourinho in charge - in just 14 extra games.