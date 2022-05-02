Ronaldo came back 'to show what greatness looks like'

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has given the Premier League "a reminder of what greatness looks like" with another lethal season in front of goal, says former West Ham midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

The 37-year-old has scored 17 goals, despite United's inconsistent campaign - including eight of their past nine.

Ronaldo's return has been much-debated as Ralf Rangnick's side have stuttered in all competitions, but his appetite for goal has continued unabated.

"To want to come back to the Premier League and show his desire, his application - frankly, he's a freak of nature," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The way he looks after himself is well documented, but with his finishing ability, he just scores goals.

"Just put a team around him and he will score. Where else can you get someone like him scoring that number?

"He will go down as an absolute Premier League legend. Maybe some of those memories from when he was last here are fading, so he's given a little reminder of what greatness looks like."

