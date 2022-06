Brighton's Yves Bissouma is no longer on Aston Villa's list of transfer targets. However, Villa boss Steven Gerrard may still look for a new central midfielder this summer. (Athletic), external

Newcastle are closing in on a £12m deal to make 26-year-old left-back Matt Targett's loan move from Aston Villa permanent. (Daily Mail), external

