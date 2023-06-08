Hearts have been warned they face a fine if Uefa deems Steven Naismith to be managing the team in their Europa Conference League ties next season.

Naismith has been appointed the club's technical director, with Frankie McAvoy named head coach, to circumvent rules on managers needing a Uefa pro licence for European competition.

“Uefa do take this seriously – they will be watching Naismith’s behaviour in the dugout in the European games to make sure he isn’t the guy actually in charge of the team," Michael Grant, Scottish football correspondent for The Times, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"What we’ve seen from Naismith already is that he’s a pretty exuberant figure in the dugout, so it will be quite a test for him to sit there and look subservient to Frankie McAvoy the head coach.

“If it’s obviously Naismith that’s leading the team in the dugout, Uefa will pick up on that and Hearts could face of fine of about £50,000. An Irish team and a Russian team had exactly that scenario in the past.

“It’s very unsatisfying and will be slightly embarrassing. But I would blame Uefa for this because they lay down so many rules and regulations on clubs in European football, including this one."