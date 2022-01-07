Morgan reflects on emotional FA Cup win

As Leicester prepare for their FA Cup defence, former captain Wes Morgan has been reflecting on last season's famous triumph.

Speaking to BBC World Service about the win over Chelsea at Wembley, he said: "It was incredible. For me personally, I struggled all season with injury and I didn’t play much part in the team, so my first real involvement was the FA Cup final.

"I got myself in a position where I was fit enough to be included in the squad and I was hoping to make it on to the bench. I got a call from Brendan on the morning of the game saying: 'Wes, we’re going to put you on the bench, will you be OK?’ And of course I said yes.

"It was the first time a certain percentage of crowds was allowed back into the stadium. The atmosphere was incredible and being there was fantastic.

"To get on the pitch and play my part - and to actually win - was so, so special and probably a fitting way to finish my career. I knew throughout the season it would be my last season with the injuries and how I struggled.

"I wanted to get a couple more games in to say goodbye to the fans. To actually get on to the pitch at Wembley in the FA Cup final - which is such a prestigious competition - to finish with a trophy and get that medal, it brought back memories of when we won the Premier League. It's the same type of feeling.

"It was very emotional for me and I knew come the end of the season that’s probably the last thing I’ll ever do in football, which is fantastic when I look back."