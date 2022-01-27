Chelsea academy 'incredible' as Broja deal 'makes perfect sense'

Chelsea's academy is "an incredible business model that keeps churning out top talent" according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards, as Southampton line up a £25m bid for Armando Broja.

Broja has impressed on loan at the Saints and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is reportedly ready to break the club's transfer record to sign him permanently.

The 20-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2009 but only made one first-team appearance and Edwards has praised the impact of the club's youth system.

"This is what enables them to compete with the Manchester clubs financially," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He's grown up there, signed a five-year contract in 2021 and they could make a huge amount from him."

As for Southampton, in Edwards' view the deal makes "perfect sense".

"They've got new owners and Broja has been very good for them."

