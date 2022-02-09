Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his focus is firmly on their future objectives after the exit of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month.

Arteta admits he's "extremely grateful" for the contributions Aubameyang made during his time at the Emirates, but the decision to let him move to Barcelona was "the best for everybody".

"What we did yesterday or a month ago, in football is not relevant," he said. "We have to think about the future and the best thing was for him to move on."

Aubameyang suggested that a "problem" with Arteta was a big factor in him leaving Arsenal, but the Gunners boss disagreed: "That is his opinion and I have to respect that. In my relationship with him, I see myself as the solution."

With Aubameyang gone, Arsenal only have two strikers at the club but Arteta does not believe they are light up front.

"We have Laca and Eddie who are more than capable of scoring," he said. "I trust the players I have. We can play with a false nine, with two nines, with many different kinds of nines."