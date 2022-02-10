Potter on Ashworth's departure, Bissouma and Hodgson
- Published
Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League fixture with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:
The departure of technical director Dan Ashworth was first up for Potter to talk about. The Seagulls manager says he's disappointed as Ashworth was a colleague and a friend and he "respected him a lot." Potter adds that the club, however, doesn't rely on one person: "It's a really collective vision that we have here."
Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are the only two players still missing through injury. "Everyone else is available," he added.
On a new contract for Yves Bissouma, who has attracted interested from other Premier League clubs, Potter admits it is hard to compete with teams who are playing in the Champions League and the financial backing they get from the competition. But he reassures fans there is "no stress or pressure" with regards to the midfielder's commitment as he his enjoying his football with Brighton. "It's quite complex, but we're relaxed about it."
On opponents Watford, Potter says that although they are fighting for their lives and the game at Vicarage Road will be tough, his Brighton side are a "hungry and ambitious group."
On Roy Hodgson, he says the Hornets boss is a football man, with a "wonderful career" across Europe and is respected wherever he goes. Potter did point out that he doesn't think any of his teams have won against a Hodgson side.