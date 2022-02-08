Spurs have won seven of their 10 home Premier League matches this season (drawn one, lost two). It's only the second time in the past 10 campaigns they have claimed three points in seven of their first 10 home games, after winning eight in 2016-17.

Since the start of 2021, Southampton have conceded 57 away Premier League goals, 18 more than any other team.

Saints have dropped 20 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Newcastle dropping more (21). They have drawn five of their past seven league games after taking the lead.