Brentford 1-3 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC MOTD: "The first half we were second best in almost all aspects of the game, sloppy passing, missing 50-50 situations and hardly won any second balls. We were nervous on the counter-attack and were lucky at half-time to have a draw. A few great saves again from David de Gea and we showed a different face in the second half.

"Scott McTominay was exemplary and it was positively contagious to the other players then we could get some counter attacking situations, the second and third goals were really good with assists from Bruno Fernandes. He was not happy with his own decision to chip the ball. It would be more difficult for us it cope if it was 1-1 in that situation.

"We spoke about what we needed to do, raise our demands and standards with regards to our physicality but our wingers would have stayed wider to pin back their wing-backs."