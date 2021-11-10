Newcastle United and Everton are interested in signing Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30. (Goal), external

New Magpies manager Eddie Howe is targeting Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, in January. (Express), external

Newcastle could also land France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on a free transfer if the winger refuses to sign a new deal with Barcelona. (Express), external

And Barca's stars remain disgruntled with Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, accusing the 29-year-old of downing tools amid rumours of a potential move to St James' Park (Star), external

Newcastle have entered talks with representatives of 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany central defender Niklas Sule. (Newcastle World), external

