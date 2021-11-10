Conte a 'very good jockey on a good horse' - Hoddle

Former Tottenham boss Glenn Hoddle says the club have put a "really, really good jockey" on a "good horse" in appointing Antonio Conte as manager.

Conte, who has won four league titles in Italy and one in England, succeeded the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Italian oversaw a 0-0 draw at Everton in his first Premier League game in charge, days after a 3-2 Europa League win over Vitesse.

"Under the circumstances, I think Daniel Levy has gone out and got the right person," Spurs legend Hoddle told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They have to back the manager now. Conte is experienced. He is a successful manager. He does it his way and that's where the club have to give him the reins."

Conte is Spurs' third manager since 2019, following the departures of Jose Mourinho and Nuno.

His side are ninth in the Premier League, having lost five of their 11 fixtures this season.

"The squad now needs to up its game," added Hoddle. "I think that will be driven by the manager. He is a hard task master and he will demand a lot.

"It's just what Tottenham probably need at this moment of time to get them back to where they were three or four years ago.

"With Conte, they have put a really, really good jockey on a good horse. It doesn't guarantee you win the race, but you're giving yourself the best chance."