Team news: Burnley v Brighton

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has recovered from summer knee surgery, while striker Chris Wood is available after competing at the Olympics.

Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long are the only long-term absentees.

Brighton are without forward Danny Welbeck because of a hamstring issue, while Dan Burn sustained a knee injury in pre-season and won't feature.

Wing-back Tariq Lamptey remains out with a long-term hamstring problem.

