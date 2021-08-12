Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before the Seagulls face Burnley on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- There are no fresh injuries but Moises Caicedo will miss trip to Burnley. Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey & Danny Welbeck are all still out through injury

- Potter admits there is interest in Percy Tau from abroad but he is available for the game at Turf Moor

- He says Florin Andone is "available, training and in a good place" and is "just pleased that he's healthy"

- Potter also adds that Taylor Richards has "impressed" during pre-season and they're "excited" with how he's developing