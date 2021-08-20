Leeds rapper Graft welcomes fans back to Elland Road
- Published
When Leeds face Everton on Saturday, it will be the first time Elland Road will be full for a Premier League game since 2004.
To mark the occasion BBC Three’s Rap Game UK Winner and Leeds fan Graft has recorded an exclusive track for BBC Radio Leeds.
𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚@bbcintroducing x @iamgraft x @BBCLeeds #LUFC #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/UHHJyQ81tM— BBC West Yorkshire Sport (@BBCWYS) August 20, 2021