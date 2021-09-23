Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that striker Patrick Bamford will not be available for Saturday's Premier League match at home to West Ham United.

The striker picked up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United. Defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente remain on the sidelines.

Decisions are still to be made on Jack Harrison who is available after contracting Covid-19, Raphinha (hip) and Luke Ayling (knee).

But Bielsa says he does not stress about injuries: "There comes a time where you have to demonstrate that the project can resolve these uncomfortable situations."

The Whites boss added "it would be no inconvenience" to give centre-back Charlie Cresswell his Premier League debut if required. He described the 18-year-old's performance at Fulham as "not definitive" but "a big step forward and I must read that message."

On Liam McCarron's new two-year deal Bielsa says the 20-year-old versatile left-sided player has deserved it because he has closed the gap over the last year to show he can compete with the senior players.