On 23 June 2007, Arsenal confirmed they had agreed to sell captain Thierry Henry to Barcelona for £16m.

The France forward, who joined the Gunners in 1999, went on to sign a four-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Henry scored a club record 228 goals for Arsenal and won two Premier League titles - including in the 2003-04 'Invincibles' season - and two FA Cups along the way.

He also won four Premier League Golden Boots and was one of the first players to be inducted into the competition's Hall of Fame.

Henry lifted the Champions League trophy and was twice a La Liga winner with Barca, before a move to the United States with New York Red Bulls in 2010.

Henry briefly returned to the Emirates on loan in 2012 and retired as a player in 2014.

After managerial spells at Monaco and Montreal Impact, he is currently in a second stint as Belgium assistant coach during Euro 2020.