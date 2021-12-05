Tottenham 3-0 Norwich - Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says there is room for improvement despite watching his side continue their Premier League winning run with victory over Norwich.

Spurs made it three straight top-flight wins and moved up to fifth in the table after a 3-0 win over the bottom club.

"I know for Tottenham, it will be a season of work. Hard work," said Conte after Spurs moved to within two points of a Champions League spot.

"I have just started. We have to build a solid base and a good foundation if we want to try to be competitive in the future and fight for something important.

"To have another clean sheet, this is important. But the most important is to create chances.

"We scored three and had other chances to improve the result. Now we must recover.

"We play two intensive games in a few days. At one stage today I see fatigue."