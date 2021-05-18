Former Leeds and Manchester United player Eric Cantona has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

He joins Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, who were the first players to be inducted last month, as well as ex-Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane.

Cantona joined Sir Alex Ferguson's side from Leeds in 1992 and won four Premier League titles in five seasons.

"I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised," said the Frenchman, 54.

"I would've been surprised not to be elected."

The France international won the old First Division title with Leeds in 1991-92 and then made 156 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, before retiring from football in 1997.

