McNulty's prediction review: Chelsea

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Where do you even start with Chelsea? What an absolutely wretched and dysfunctional first season under the co-ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali after succeeding Roman Abramovich.

Thomas Tuchel sacked, successor Graham Potter suffering the same fate after only 31 matches, Frank Lampard making a bizarre return to no effect after he was shown the door by Everton and £600m spent in a scattergun transfer policy to make the team worse and assemble a ridiculously large and unwieldy squad.

Chelsea will need a complete reset under incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino, who must slim down the squad and actually give the team identity. Boehly and Eghbali must also learn some very expensive lessons.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 4th

What McNulty said in August: "It's never dull at Chelsea."

Read how Phil got on in the rest of his pre-season predictions here