The Athletic's Everton writer Greg O'Keefe believes the boardroom reshuffle - which includes owner Farhad Moshiri joining the board of directors - is merely a stop gap before "bigger changes" at the club this summer.

"It is an interim boar. I think the purpose of is just getting Everton from A to B from the old board, which obviously began to disintegrate when Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Graeme Sharpe and Grant Ingles handed in their resignations," he told BBC Radio Merseyside., external

"It's only been Bill Kenwright in the meantime so that had to change. It's a very busy time for the club in every aspect - certainly in terms of the football side.

"There's a summer transfer window to start getting involved in; there's players who'll be coming and going. You need some form of board to do those day to day - very important things. I think Farhad Moshiri has recognised that.

"They're not quite ready yet to role out the MSP and investment and the changes that will bring so it's a transitional period. It's short term that should provide a bit of much-needed stability."

Friday's statement also confirmed chairman Kenwright will remain in post, despite pressure from fans for him to step down.

"I'm sure a lot of people would have been surprised that Bill Kenwright remains part of that, but the club are keen to point out that Moshiri was very, very enthusiastic for Bill to remain as chairman while this period continues," O'Keefe added.

"I think there will be bigger changes afoot this summer for Everton.

"In the meantime, it could not have gone on with just Bill Kenwright on the board of directors - it wasn't functioning.

"Something had to be done, and if the big change wasn't ready I think this is the compromise."

