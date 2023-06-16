BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay speaking about the moment Manchester City won the Champions League on the We're Not Really Here podcast: "When the whistle went at full-time I didn't look at the players, I looked at the fans behind that goal and I cried.

"I know what it means to the club, I know what it means to my family. It was just a moment I wanted to watch the fans not the players.

"You have won the Champions League, you have done it. I was emotional for the occasion, the actual event - doing the treble, but then had a think back to my family in Manchester."

Presenter Natalie Pike added: "I've spoken to a lot of City fans after and for so many of us the mind goes to the people the people that couldn't be there or the people who aren't with us anymore - the Blues that would have loved that.

"I think we all had a little moment to take in what it meant."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds