We asked for your thoughts on Conor Coady's loan move to Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Rob: We need a stronger squad yet we are letting players leave. Surely we should have kept Conor Coady, an inspirational player and captain. I love Wolves but at the back of my mind alarm bells ring. Are we in for a season of struggle?

Ed: Captain Fantastic. He is a leader and his performances far outweighed his talents. He came to Wolves as a prospect, played out of position at right back and served us well. He transformed himself into an England International and captain. He restored pride in the shirt, the city and the club. Universally loved. Conor. Thank you. We will miss you.

David: He will be such a miss but I understand why he wants first-team games. He’s a great captain and saved us loads of times. A really true professional and nice man. Best wishes to him.

Paul: What an earth is happening behind the scenes at Wolves, they can't sign a genuine number nine and now don't play and let Mr Wolves go out on loan. Absolute madness!

Dennis: A great shame that Wolves have let Coady go. Can only guess he has been told he is not part of the long term plans at Wolves.