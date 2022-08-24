Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says that club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been a "brilliant captain and leader" despite losing his place in the side.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Magpies in 2014, was displaced by new signing Dan Burn in January and is yet to appear this season.

Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle: "He has reacted very well and I think he has had a very good pre-season. He is unlucky not to play as there is big competition now with Sven [Botman] coming in and the form of Dan [Burn] and Fabian [Schar].

"But Jamaal was part of that as well whenever he came in and performed really well at a high level. We are going to need that strength and depth as the season goes on.

"Behind the scenes he has been a brilliant captain and leader for the group and he has set the example everyday of how to prepare and support his team-mates, so I think he is in a very good place."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds