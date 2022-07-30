Ross 'pleased' with aspects of United performance

On his first game as Dundee United head coach Jack Ross was encouraged by his side's performance, despite losing a last-minute equaliser to Kilmarnock.

"I can't really criticise the players in terms of how resilient and tough they were in that period," he told Sportsound.

"They realise they did a lot of things right in the game."

"I think we could have played better first half with the ball. We're still a work in progress and we feel as if we're heading in the right direction.

"I always felt we've been playing catch up a little bit. That's why I was so pleased with aspects of the performance today. Ideally we'd want to be a couple weeks further down the line."