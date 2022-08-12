Conte on Lenglet, common sense and Kane/Son reliance
- Published
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media about Sunday's game with former club Chelsea.
Here are some of the highlights from his news conference:
Defender Clement Lenglet will miss Sunday's game with a minor muscle problem. "Nothing serious but only precaution, but not good to take a stupid risk," he said. Oliver Skipp is also out.
Conte said they are trying to build the club with common sense, adding: "It would be foolish to ask for a lot of players and spend a lot of money."
Conte thinks Spurs have improved in attack, midfield and defence this season. As well as their summer signings, he added: "Bryan Gil went on loan but now he's in the squad of 20 players."
On Spurs only winning once at Stamford Bridge in more than 30 years, he said: "When I started here I wanted to write a good story - but we have started to go on the right path - we want to play these games."
The Italian added "the team needs many solutions" when asked if they would be less reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this season.