Burnley talking point: 'There's still so much to play for'

Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

What a game, what a result and what a massive three points that is.

A surreal atmosphere at Turf Moor on Thursday – backed with an equally as good performance.

Mike Jackson has allowed the players to express themselves and revitalised our season. Simple changes like playing out from the back, allowing Dwight McNeil to be more creative and letting the wingers stay further up the field.

There is a real belief among the fans that we can do this, which was really felt last night. All four stands were rocking.

The tribute to Sean Dyche in the latter stages of the game was brilliant, after all Dyche did for the club and the town. The fans did it in a great way - getting behind the team for the full 90 and when the game was settled the Dyche chants came back out for what might be the last time.

With Wolves at home to look forward to this Sunday, there’s no reason we can’t get another three points on the board.

A win this weekend could take us out the bottom three for the first time in what feels like forever. It would also keep Aston Villa and Leeds looking over their shoulders. Considering that we have to play Villa twice still there’s so much to play for.